UK Labour Party suspends former leader Corbyn in wake of anti-Semitism report
Britain’s opposition Labour Party suspended its former leader Jeremy Corbyn on Thursday over comments he made after a report found that under his leadership the party was responsible for unlawful harassment and discrimination. Corbyn has vowed to contest a “political” move to suspend him.
