UK: London marks 2021 as no-EU era kicks off

London’s Big Ben marked the end of 2021 and the beginning of the new era for the country as the transition period for its departure from the EU ended, Friday.

After months of negotiation, the UK and EU announced they had reached a deal on their future trade and security relationship on Thursday, December 24.​ The UK officially left the EU on 31 January 2020, but for the duration of the 11-month-long transition period the country continued following EU regulations and contributing to the EU budget.

