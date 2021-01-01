-
English boy raises money for charity by camping out in his garden - 27 mins ago
-
Covid vaccine shortages: Could delaying a 2nd dose be the answer? | DW News - 36 mins ago
-
Syria: Damascus marks 2021 with fireworks as locals flock to streets - 39 mins ago
-
New Year’s Day diving into Rome’s Tiber river - 50 mins ago
-
Dover and Calais quiet as first lorries cross English Channel under post-Brexit border rules - about 1 hour ago
-
View of London day after UK fully exited EU - about 1 hour ago
-
View of Dover port in UK day after Brexit transition period ends - about 1 hour ago
-
Spain and UK reach deal to place Gibraltar in EU’s borderless Schengen zone - 2 hours ago
-
Brexit has happened. UK and EU finally split as a New Year dawns. But what are the key changes? - 2 hours ago
-
Light truck traffic between UK and France as post-Brexit rules take effect - 3 hours ago
UK: London marks 2021 as no-EU era kicks off
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
London’s Big Ben marked the end of 2021 and the beginning of the new era for the country as the transition period for its departure from the EU ended, Friday.
After months of negotiation, the UK and EU announced they had reached a deal on their future trade and security relationship on Thursday, December 24. The UK officially left the EU on 31 January 2020, but for the duration of the 11-month-long transition period the country continued following EU regulations and contributing to the EU budget.
Video ID: 20201231-044
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20201231-044
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly