UK: Londoners ring bells to send Christmas message of hope

Londoners gathered outside their houses on Thursday to ring bells and sing Christmas carols sending messages of hope after a difficult year.

Residents were filmed on Springfield Road taking part in festivities which were limited due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“Obviously it has been a very strange year but one really good thing has come out of it and that is it has re-awakened this neighbourhood and our feelings towards one another,” said Andrew, a resident.

“We are all locked in our homes and we thought well let’s try and celebrate Christmas together and sing together,” he added.

An initiative to ring bells or bang on saucepans for two minutes at 18:00 GMT was backed by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

