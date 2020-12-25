-
Creepy or cool? Tokyo company ‘buys’ real faces and turns them into masks - 27 mins ago
-
State of Palestine: Christmas mass held with limited audience in Bethlehem church - 51 mins ago
-
What does the Brexit trade deal mean for the EU and the UK? | DW News - 52 mins ago
-
Germany: Church holds Christmas mass at hardware store car park - 54 mins ago
-
Pope Francis holds Christmas Day mass from St. Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican | LIVE - 57 mins ago
-
Iraq: Believers flock to Christmas mass in Qaraqosh monastery - 59 mins ago
-
UK: Londoners ring bells to send Christmas message of hope - about 1 hour ago
-
LIVE: Pope delivers Urbi et Orbi message on Christmas Day in Vatican - about 1 hour ago
-
EU nations start assessing post-Brexit trade deal with UK as ambassadors get briefed - about 1 hour ago
-
USA: Tourists enjoy Christmas atmosphere in New York despite pandemic - 2 hours ago
UK: Londoners ring bells to send Christmas message of hope
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Londoners gathered outside their houses on Thursday to ring bells and sing Christmas carols sending messages of hope after a difficult year.
Residents were filmed on Springfield Road taking part in festivities which were limited due to COVID-19 restrictions.
“Obviously it has been a very strange year but one really good thing has come out of it and that is it has re-awakened this neighbourhood and our feelings towards one another,” said Andrew, a resident.
“We are all locked in our homes and we thought well let’s try and celebrate Christmas together and sing together,” he added.
An initiative to ring bells or bang on saucepans for two minutes at 18:00 GMT was backed by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
#UK #London #Londoners #Christmas #ChristmasCarols #COVID19 #coronavirus
Video ID: 20201224-066
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20201224-066
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly