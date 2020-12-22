UK: Lorries stranded traffic as Europe borders remain shut over new COVID strain

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Lorries could be seen forming long queues in the port town of Folkestone on Tuesday, as Europe had closed its borders with the UK over the new strain of COVID-19.

Drivers spent a second night in a row sleeping in their vehicles waiting for the crossing in the Channel tunnel to resume.

France suspended all travel links, including most freight lorries, for 48 hours from 23:00 GMT on Sunday. Thousands of lorries move between the countries every day, especially using the Eurotunnel, which connects Calais with UK’s Folkestone.

Germany, Italy and Spain are among 40 countries that have suspended flights from the UK. Belgium halted trains as well as flights.

In addition to that, other disruptions at the UK/EU border have been caused by business stockpiling goods amid fears of a no-deal Brexit at the end of the month.

On Saturday, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the ‘cancellation’ of Christmas over a mutation of the COVID-19, which he said is up to 70 percent more transmissible than previously known strains.

