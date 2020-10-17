-
Azerbaijan vows revenge against Armenia for attack on Ganja | DW News - 2 hours ago
Russia: Three beluga whales stuck on sea shore rescued by EMERCOM employee - 2 hours ago
France: ‘My son can’t believe it’ – parents react to beheaded professor - 2 hours ago
Armenia: Protesters march to embassies in Yerevan, demand Nagorno-Karabakh’s independence - 3 hours ago
USA: Early in-person voting expected to double 2016 numbers – Fairfax elections director - 3 hours ago
For a teacher in France, a lesson on freedom of expression was followed by death - 3 hours ago
Missiles strike residential areas in Azerbaijan after shelling of Armenian separatist region - 3 hours ago
UK must prepare for ‘no deal’ Brexit, says PM Boris Johnson
The UK prime minister says it is time his country prepared to break away from the European Union with no trade deal.
With the Brexit transition period ending on January 1, Boris Johnson told Brussels there is no point continuing negotiations unless it changes course.
EU leaders say they are willing to keep trying.
Al Jazeera’s Paul Brennan reports from London.
