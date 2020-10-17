UK must prepare for ‘no deal’ Brexit, says PM Boris Johnson

The UK prime minister says it is time his country prepared to break away from the European Union with no trade deal.

With the Brexit transition period ending on January 1, Boris Johnson told Brussels there is no point continuing negotiations unless it changes course.

EU leaders say they are willing to keep trying.

Al Jazeera’s Paul Brennan reports from London.

