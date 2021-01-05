UK: New COVID lockdown measures come into force in London

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

England went into a new lockdown on Tuesday in attempt to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Footage shows empty streets with public transport near Piccadilly Circus in central London.

“I don’t think it came as much of a surprise, really. The amount of infections, deaths, and bits and pieces like that means it is kind of inevitable, really. I saw it coming to be totally honest,” said Oliver, a London resident.

According to the latest measures, people are allowed to leave homes only for permitted reasons. All schools and colleges were ordered to close until at least mid-February after an announcement from UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday.

Earlier Scotland and Wales approved similar measures due to the record numbers of daily COVID infections.

