UK parliament to vote on post-Brexit trade deal on Dec. 30

#Britain’s #parliament will vote to approve a trade #deal with the European Union on Dec. 30, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday following the announcement of an agreement with Brussels. He said the deal would be available for scrutiny, “followed by a parliamentary vote, I hope, on December the 30th”. FRANCE 24’s Bénédicte Paviot tells us more.

