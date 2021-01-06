Share
0 0 0 0

UK: Police van reportedly carrying Assange arrives in London court

5 hours ago

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

*TO FOLLOW*

#Londoncourt #UK #Assange
Video ID: 20210106-013

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20210106-013
Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly

Leave a Comment