UK: Post-Brexit red tape leads to shortages in Belfast supermarkets
A supermarket in Belfast was filmed on Wednesday with some of its shelves empty due to shortages over the post-Brexit red tape being imposed on certain EU products. It comes despite some stores reassured shoppers that they had a surplus of stock.
Fresh products such as vegetables, fruits and meat were reportedly facing delays getting into Northern Ireland due to the new procedures. The paperwork is part of the Northern Ireland protocol aimed at stopping a hard border with Ireland which came into effect on January 1.
