UK: Press await after Prince Charles visits father Philip in London hospital

Members of the press waited outside King Edward VII’s Hospital in central London on Saturday after Prince Charles visited his father, the Duke of Edinburgh, for around half an hour that afternoon.
Prince Philip, 99, remains in hospital after feeling unwell on Tuesday and is said to be staying there until next week at the earliest.
Although the exact reason for the Duke of Edinburgh’s admission remains unknown, it is not related to COVID-19, according to reports.
Police officers remained on the front doors and the side exit of the hospital, as they were on Wednesday when news emerged Philip had been admitted.
A well-wisher left a balloon and a message for the 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II.
