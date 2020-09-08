UK: Resident’s dogs shaken by 3.3 magnitude earthquake

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

A resident of Leighton Buzzard was filming his dogs when a 3.3 magnitude earthquake struck the region on Tuesday.

The footage shows the dogs relaxing when they are startled by the sudden shaking, which was felt by hundreds of residents, who described it as feeling like a “large explosion” according to local reports.

There have been no reports of injuries or major damage from the incident.

