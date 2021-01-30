UK says Hong Kong offer upholds ‘freedom and autonomy’

Hong Kong residents can apply for a new visa offering a path to residency and citizenship in the United Kingdom starting on Sunday.

However, Hong Kong’s authorities say they will no longer recognise the British National Overseas or BN(O) passport, hours after China made the same announcement.

But as Al Jazeera’s Adrian Brown reports, many are determined to stay even as China moves to rapidly curtail the city’s freedoms.

