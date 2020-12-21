-
Brazil COVID-19: Bringing Christmas into a Rio slum - 11 mins ago
-
UK travellers and goods banned as countries fear spread of new strain - 17 mins ago
-
Britain holds crisis meeting over travel ban - 18 mins ago
-
Europe set to approve Pfizer vaccine, with rollout from Sunday - 18 mins ago
-
Brazilian president plays down pandemic, despite record new cases - 19 mins ago
-
US agrees $900 bn coronavirus aid package - 21 mins ago
-
Seoul caps gatherings at four as S Korea logs record COVID deaths - 37 mins ago
-
Charities turn to Bitcoin and other cryptocurrency donations - about 1 hour ago
-
Ten years on from the Arab Spring, injured Tunisians neglected - about 1 hour ago
-
Iraq’s alcohol shops bombed, minority groups want more security - about 1 hour ago
Several countries have imposed restrictions on travel with the UK, in a bid to stop the spread of a new strain of coronavirus that is up to 70% more infectious. On Monday, Poland and Norway became the latest countries to announce temporary bans on flights from Britain. Other countries to have suspended incoming flights include the Netherlands, Austria, Italy, Romania, Belgium and Bulgaria. France meanwhile has suspended Eurostar trains into the country, and the passage of goods.
