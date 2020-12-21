UK travellers and goods banned as countries fear spread of new strain

Several countries have imposed restrictions on travel with the UK, in a bid to stop the spread of a new strain of coronavirus that is up to 70% more infectious. On Monday, Poland and Norway became the latest countries to announce temporary bans on flights from Britain. Other countries to have suspended incoming flights include the Netherlands, Austria, Italy, Romania, Belgium and Bulgaria. France meanwhile has suspended Eurostar trains into the country, and the passage of goods.

