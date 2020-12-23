UK: Trucks remain stuck in Kent despite limited border reopening

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Lines of cargo trucks remained stranded in Kent waiting to leave the UK on Wednesday, as officials were looking for ways to resume traffic after France closed its border over a new strain of COVID-19 found in Britain.

On Tuesday, France announced it would reopen the border gradually as of midnight for French nationals, people living in France, and those with a legitimate reason subject to possession of a negative COVID test result.

French and UK authorities were still debating arrangements to resume freight traffic leaving lorries drivers stranding.

France is just one of several countries, with Germany, Italy, and Spain among around 40 others, to halt flights and other transport links with the UK due to concern over the new strain, which is thought to be up to percent more transmissible than previously known strains according to UK government estimates.

