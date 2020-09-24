-
France opens probe into bank BNP Paribas over its role in Sudan - about 1 hour ago
-
Uncle Ben’s rice rebrands as Ben’s Original following racial stereotyping backlash - about 1 hour ago
-
UK unveils new plan to protect jobs - about 1 hour ago
-
Trump heckled while paying respects for late US Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg - 2 hours ago
-
LIVE: World leaders take part in UNGA morning virtual format session: Day 3 - 3 hours ago
-
How to live with it? Europe scrambles to avoid second Covid lockdown - 4 hours ago
-
Russia: Lavrov considers increasing attacks on UN to be unfair - 4 hours ago
-
Israel: Anti-govt protesters rally outside Knesset ahead of vote to restrict protests amid lockdown - 4 hours ago
-
Why don’t the Swedish wear masks? - 4 hours ago
-
Wikileaks editor-in-chief comments after psychiatrist tells court Assange at ‘high risk of suicide’ - 4 hours ago
The UK is setting up a new support program to help those in its workforce that have been badly affected by the coronavirus pandemic. It may not be as generous as its previous furlough scheme, but the government says it needs to adapt to changing and evolving circumstances – and save those jobs it can. Also in the show – US unemployment claims rose last week as the labor market recovery stalled, and Austria prepares for a season of winter sports without après-ski festivities.
