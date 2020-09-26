Ukraine: Kharkov plane crash death toll rises to 22 – Internal Affairs Ministry *STILLS*

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Mandatory Credit: Ukrainian National Guard

Ukraine’s Internal Affairs Ministry reported at least 22 killed as a result of a fatal military plane crash at the town of Chuguev’s airport some 40 km away from Kharkov on Friday.

28 people were on board of the An-26 plane. The bodies of 22 were found, two more were injured and four more remain missing, the report said. After the crash the plane caught fire, but it was extinguished soon, the ministry added.

According to the Ukrainian National Guard’s press service, the accident happened around 2 km (1.2 miles) away from the airport. The plane belongs to the Ukrainian army and was carrying cadets from the Ivan Kozhedub National Air Force University, the service reported.

Ukrainian President Volodimyr Zelensky said on Twitter that he had asked Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal to put an investigative commission together to examine the reasons of the incident.

Emergency services are working at the scene.

UPDATE: The death toll from the military plane crash has risen to 25.

Video ID: 20200925-055

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200925-055

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly