-
Mary Berry’s heavenly slow-roast pork w/ Colcannon mash – BBC - 12 mins ago
-
UK: WikiLeaks editor-in-chief says judge “basically” acknowledged “political nature” of Assange case - 16 mins ago
-
Ukraine: Kharkov plane crash death toll rises to 22 – Internal Affairs Ministry *STILLS* - 21 mins ago
-
Italy: 60-year-old beggar goes from rags to riches after winning €300,000 on scratch card - 29 mins ago
-
Lebanon’s PM-designate resigns amid political impasse over govt formation - 39 mins ago
-
Lebanon: Love Without Hope? | Talk to Al Jazeera - about 1 hour ago
-
Suspect’s background probed over Sgt Matt Ratana death @BBC News live on iPlayer – BBC - 4 hours ago
-
LIVE: World leaders take part in UNGA afternoon virtual format session: Day 4 - 9 hours ago
-
Finland: Covid-sniffing canines deployed at Helsinki-Vantaa airport - 11 hours ago
-
Germany: NATO and partners hold ‘Combined Resolve XIV’ exercise at Hohenfels training ground - 11 hours ago
Ukraine: Kharkov plane crash death toll rises to 22 – Internal Affairs Ministry *STILLS*
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Mandatory Credit: Ukrainian National Guard
Ukraine’s Internal Affairs Ministry reported at least 22 killed as a result of a fatal military plane crash at the town of Chuguev’s airport some 40 km away from Kharkov on Friday.
28 people were on board of the An-26 plane. The bodies of 22 were found, two more were injured and four more remain missing, the report said. After the crash the plane caught fire, but it was extinguished soon, the ministry added.
According to the Ukrainian National Guard’s press service, the accident happened around 2 km (1.2 miles) away from the airport. The plane belongs to the Ukrainian army and was carrying cadets from the Ivan Kozhedub National Air Force University, the service reported.
Ukrainian President Volodimyr Zelensky said on Twitter that he had asked Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal to put an investigative commission together to examine the reasons of the incident.
Emergency services are working at the scene.
UPDATE: The death toll from the military plane crash has risen to 25.
Video ID: 20200925-055
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200925-055
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly