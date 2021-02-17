-
UN ‘alarmed’ at military escalation in Yemen’s Marib
The United Nations’ humanitarian chief Mark Lowcock has warned that a Houthi rebel advance on the Yemeni government’s last northern stronghold would endanger two million civilians and cause thousands to flee the city.
The city’s loss would be a big blow for Yemen’s internationally recognised government, which is backed by a Saudi-led military coalition.
The rebels’ advance comes after US removed the Houthis from its list of terrorist groups and stopped supporting Saudi-led operations in Yemen.
Al Jazeera’s Laura Burdon-Manley reports.
