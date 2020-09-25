UN: Bahraini-Israeli normalisation deal sends “civilised message” says King Al Khalifa

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

The King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa said that their decision to normalise relations with the state of Israel promoted a “civilised message” in the region, during his pre-recorded speech at the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly on Thursday.

“We announce the establishment of relations with the state of Israel this sending a civilised message affirming that our hand is extended to ensure a just and comprehensive peace,” said Al Khalifa speaking to members of the UN General Assembly adding that this message was the best chance to guarantee ” the future of all people in the region.”

The King of Bahrain added that the UAE’s deal with Israel was “in exchange for stopping Israel’s annexation of the Palestinian lands.”

Al Khalifa also expressed his support for Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi’s “continuous efforts” to “consolidate regional security and stability.”

The Israel-Bahrain treaty was signed on Wednesday, September 16 and established diplomatic ties between the two countries following a previous peace deal signed between Israel and the UAE earlier this month. The agreements have triggered a severe backlash in parts of the Arab world including in the state of Palestine.

