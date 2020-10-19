-
LIVE: Merkel holds press conference following 12th Integration Summit in Berlin - 7 hours ago
-
The universe inside an airplane! World”s first planetarium aboard Japanese jet - 7 hours ago
-
LIVE: Alexander Vinnik’s lawyer speaks to press following first day of hearings in Paris - 7 hours ago
-
UN: Delegations arrive for 4th round of Libyan Joint Military Commission talks - 7 hours ago
-
USA: CalWood Fire wipes out houses as it rages on in Colorado - 7 hours ago
-
French government under pressure to fight extremism | DW News - 8 hours ago
-
Bolivia: “We have recovered democracy” – Arce as exit poll points to election victory - 8 hours ago
-
Will France’s largest glacier still be here by the end of the century? - 8 hours ago
-
‘Liberty, I teach your name’: French papers pay tribute to slain teacher - 8 hours ago
-
Argentina: Evo Morales celebrates as exit polls suggest Luis Arce to be Bolivian president - 8 hours ago
UN: Delegations arrive for 4th round of Libyan Joint Military Commission talks
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
The fourth round of the Libyan Joint Military Commission (JMC) talks started at the UN Palace of Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, on Monday, to discuss a comprehensive reconciliation process.
Stephanie Williams, the Acting Special Representative of the Secretary-General (ASRSG) and Head of the UN Stabilisation Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), could be seen arriving, followed by members of both delegations.
The round of talks in Geneva is marked by in person meetings between the delegations of the two parties to the conflict in Libya, made up of five high-ranking officers from each side, compromising of military leadership of the Tripoli and Benghazi/Tobruk based powers.
Libyan National Army (LNA) forces, led by Field Marshall Khalifa Haftar are based in Benghazi, with the parliament in Tobruk, and the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA), led by Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj, is based in Tripoli.
Libya has been torn by conflict since the ousting of former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.
Video ID: 20201019-024
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20201019-024
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly