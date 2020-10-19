UN: Delegations arrive for 4th round of Libyan Joint Military Commission talks

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

The fourth round of the Libyan Joint Military Commission (JMC) talks started at the UN Palace of Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, on Monday, to discuss a comprehensive reconciliation process.

Stephanie Williams, the Acting Special Representative of the Secretary-General (ASRSG) and Head of the UN Stabilisation Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), could be seen arriving, followed by members of both delegations.

The round of talks in Geneva is marked by in person meetings between the delegations of the two parties to the conflict in Libya, made up of five high-ranking officers from each side, compromising of military leadership of the Tripoli and Benghazi/Tobruk based powers​.

Libyan National Army (LNA) forces, led by Field Marshall Khalifa Haftar are based in Benghazi, with the parliament in Tobruk, and the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA), led by Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj, is based in Tripoli.

Libya has been torn by conflict since the ousting of former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

