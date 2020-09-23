UN: Egypt committed to ridding Libya of “armed militias and terrorist organisations” – El-Sisi

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi said his country was committed to clearing the neighbouring Libya from ‘armed militias and terrorist organisations, and put an end to the blatant interference of some regional parties.’ El-Sisi made the statement during his pre-recorded address to the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Tuesday.

El-Sisi accused such regional parties of transporting “foreign fighters into Libya, in an effort to fulfil their well-known greed and long-standing colonial illusions.”

“It is unacceptable for the negotiations to continue forever in an attempt to impose realities on the ground, because our people yearn for stability,” the Egyptian president added.

Libya has been torn by conflict since the ousting of former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. More recently the country has been split into areas controlled by the GNA in Tripoli and the northwest, and territories held by the eastern-based LNA in Benghazi, led by General Khalifa Haftar.

Video ID: 20200922-062

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200922-062

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly