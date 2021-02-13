UN envoy draws rebuke for bid to relax Venezuela sanctions

A UN envoy says international sanctions are making Venezuela’s humanitarian crisis worse.

UN Special Rapporteur Alena Douhan has been in the country for the last 12 days.

She is urging the United States, the United Kingdom and Portugal to give the government in Caracas access to frozen funds.

Al Jazeera’s Latin America Editor Lucia Newman report.

