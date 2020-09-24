UN: Lebanese President Aoun calls on world to support reconstruction of Beirut

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Lebanese President Michel Aoun said there ws a “tremendous need for support from the international community” to rebuild areas devastated by the Beirut port blasts, during his pre-recorded speech at the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday.

“The greatest problem is the totally demolished neighbourhoods and facilities. There is a tremendous need for support from the international community to rebuild them,” said Aoun. “The soundest solution may be to divide the devastated area into geographical zones and let every country that wishes to help commit to a specific zone and undertake its reconstruction directly,” he added.

Aoun also called on “intensified endeavours for the safe and dignified return of the displaced, without linking it to a political solution in Syria, especially since most of the Syrian territories have become safe.”

On August 4, the Beirut port was rocked by two explosions that killed at least 190 people, injured 6,500, and displaced over 300,000. The blasts triggered violent protests which forced the government to resign.

