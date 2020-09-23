UN: Macron says world should not be dominated by US-China rivalry

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

French President Emmanuel Macron said the world should not be dominated by the rivalry between China and the United States, during his pre-recorded address to the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Tuesday.

“Today’s world cannot be left to the rivalry between China and the United States, regardless of the weight in the world that these two great powers share,” said Macron.

“We must build a new order, and it means that Europe needs to fully shoulder its responsibility; that is to say, to carry its values, its taste for the future, and to know how to build new solutions,” he added

Macron also said that the US strategy of applying maximum pressure on Iran has not “made it possible to end Iran’s destabilising activities.”

“This is why France, along with its German and British partners, will maintain its demand for the full implementation of the 2015 Vienna Agreement and will not accept the violations committed by Iran,” Macron said.

The French president also called on Russia to “shed a light on the assassination attempt” against opposition leader Alexei Navalny using a neurotoxic agent, Novichok.

