UN: Sec Gen Guterres calls on solidarity as COVID-19 pandemic claims more than 2 mln lives

The United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres made a statement regarding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic at the UN Headquarters in New York City on Friday.

“Science is succeeding – but solidarity is failing. Some countries are pursuing side deals, even procuring beyond need. Governments have a responsibility to protect their populations, but “vaccinationalism” is self-defeating and will delay a global recovery. COVID-19 cannot be beaten one country at a time. We need manufacturers to step up their commitment to work with the COVAX facility and countries around the world to ensure enough supply and fair distribution,” he stressed.

The pandemic has now claimed over 2 million lives since it began just over a year ago. While a number of vaccines have been approved worldwide, its rollout has been challenging.

