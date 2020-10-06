UN: ‘Shame and disgrace’ – Russian envoy on blocking ex-OPCW chief’s Syria report

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Mandatory courtesy: UNIFEED-UNTV

Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said it is “a shame and disgrace” that Western states blocked a speech by the former head of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) Jose Bustani at a meeting devoted to eliminating Syrian chemical weapons in the UN Security Council on Monday.

“I wonder if you realize in what ugly light you put yourselves in front of the global community. What happened today is shame and disgrace. You made it to the history of the Security Council and made the Council go down in history because the UNSC has never – try to prove me wrong – never voted on the presence or absence of a briefer proposed by the President,” the Russian envoy said.

Nebenzya went out to read Bustani’s statement during the session, raising questions about the OPCW’s work, particularly expressing concerns about the investigation of the alleged chemical attack in Douma, Syria, in April 2018.

