-
Germany: Torture trial against fmr Syrian intel officers continues in Koblenz - 11 hours ago
-
UN: UK, US among allies that blocked testimony by former head of OPCW - 11 hours ago
-
Kyrgyzstan: One killed, hundreds injured amid violent protests over election results - 11 hours ago
-
Sweden: Trio awarded Nobel Prize in Physics for work on black holes - 11 hours ago
-
The First Look at Boom’s Supersonic Plane - 11 hours ago
-
The Tasmanian devil is back after 3,000 years - 11 hours ago
-
UN: ‘Shame and disgrace’ – Russian envoy on blocking ex-OPCW chief’s Syria report - 11 hours ago
-
Greece: NATO concerned about “Russia’s growing military presence in the Mediterranean” – Stoltenberg - 12 hours ago
-
Residents flee Azerbaijani town of Tartar as Nagorno-Karabakh conflict escalates - 12 hours ago
-
T-Rex skeleton auction: Dinosaur remains up for sale - 12 hours ago
UN: ‘Shame and disgrace’ – Russian envoy on blocking ex-OPCW chief’s Syria report
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Mandatory courtesy: UNIFEED-UNTV
Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said it is “a shame and disgrace” that Western states blocked a speech by the former head of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) Jose Bustani at a meeting devoted to eliminating Syrian chemical weapons in the UN Security Council on Monday.
“I wonder if you realize in what ugly light you put yourselves in front of the global community. What happened today is shame and disgrace. You made it to the history of the Security Council and made the Council go down in history because the UNSC has never – try to prove me wrong – never voted on the presence or absence of a briefer proposed by the President,” the Russian envoy said.
Nebenzya went out to read Bustani’s statement during the session, raising questions about the OPCW’s work, particularly expressing concerns about the investigation of the alleged chemical attack in Douma, Syria, in April 2018.
FULL SCRIPT TO FOLLOW
Video ID: 20201006-016
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20201006-016
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly