UN: UK, US among allies that blocked testimony by former head of OPCW
Mandatory credit: UNTV
The UK, the US, Germany, France, Belgium and Estonia blocked the testimony of Jose Bustani, the first director general of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), at a UN Security Council briefing in New York City on Tuesday.
Led by the UK, the countries voted against listening to Bustani after the current president of the Council, Russia’s representative Vassily Nebenzia, invited the former head of OPCW to participate in the meeting on eliminating chemical weapons in Syria.
“Mr Bustani is a distinguished diplomat, but given his departure from the OPCW any years before it considered the Syrian chemical weapons file, he is not in a position to provide relevant, knowledge or information on implementation of resolution 2118 unlike for example the current director general of the OPCW,” Jonathan Allen, the UK envoy, said.
Russia’s UN representative then read Bustani’s testimony aloud, raising questions about the OPCW’s work, particularly expressing concerns about the investigation of the alleged chemical attack in Douma, Syria, in April 2018.
