UN warns over Latin America’s hunger crisis

The United Nations is warning that Latin America’s hunger crisis is becoming even more critical – especially in Guatemala.

It has one of the highest rates of chronic malnutrition in the region, made worse by recent storms and the pandemic. The problem especially affects the country’s children.

Al Jazeera’s John Holman reports.

