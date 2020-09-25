-
UN: Yemen"s Hadi accuses Houthis of "savage escalation," calls for humanitarian access
Yemeni President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi accused the Houthis of a ‘savage escalation’ in the country’s long-running conflict and called on them to allow humanitarian aid into Yemen, during a pre-recorded speech at the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly on Thursday.
Speaking from Saudi Arabia, Hadi said that his government had offered “our hand out for peace, and we have done everything to facilitate the UN efforts.”
“Our objective is to stop the bloodshed in Yemen, because the people in Yemen will not accept the Iranian model on its territory under any circumstances and whatever are the challenges,” he added.
The five-year-conflict between the Houthi militias, whose forces seized large swathes of the country, including Sanaa, from Hadi’s government in 2014, has displaced millions and killed over 100,000 people, triggering the worst humanitarian crisis in the world, according to the UN.
