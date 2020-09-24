Uncle Ben’s rice rebrands as Ben’s Original following racial stereotyping backlash

The brand announced the name and logo change in an effort to eliminate racist imagery. Following the BLM movement, many brands have announced similar measures. In France, the new restrictive measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 are met with backlash. Demonstrations will be held in Marseille tomorrow, as protesters say ‘no to a reconfinement of the economy.’

