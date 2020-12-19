-
Covid-19: Sweden tightens restrictions amid surge in cases - 60 mins ago
David Attenborough’s JAW DROPPING new trailer 😮 A Perfect Planet 🌍 – BBC - about 1 hour ago
‘Bankable’ athletes from the Paris suburb of Ivry-sur-Seine - about 1 hour ago
Italy orders nationwide lockdown for Christmas holiday - 2 hours ago
Brazil’s Bolsonaro mocks possible side effects of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine - 2 hours ago
Ten years after the Arab Spring | The Listening Post - 2 hours ago
The WeWork Story Part 4: WeWork Sued Her the Same Day - 2 hours ago
LIVE: Mass protests against PM Pashinyan continue in Yerevan - 2 hours ago
India: Doctor raises alarm on potentially deadly fungal infection affecting COVID recovery patients - 3 hours ago
UNESCO warns over Senegal wildlife park
UNESCO is warning a wildlife park in Senegal is in danger of losing its World Heritage status.
Niokolo-Koba National Park is home to many rare species of wildlife.
But it has been under threat from poachers and illegal gold mining.
Al Jazeera’s Nicolas Haque joined a security patrol in the park.
