UNESCO warns over Senegal wildlife park

UNESCO is warning a wildlife park in Senegal is in danger of losing its World Heritage status.

Niokolo-Koba National Park is home to many rare species of wildlife.

But it has been under threat from poachers and illegal gold mining.

Al Jazeera’s Nicolas Haque joined a security patrol in the park.

