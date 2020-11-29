-
Sao Paulo, Rio up for grabs as Brazilians vote in local election run-offs - 5 hours ago
-
Guatemala: Protesters burn bus at massive anti-government demo - 6 hours ago
-
Afghanistan: At least 30 killed by car bomb explosion in Ghazni – reports - 6 hours ago
-
Iran: Mourners gather for funeral of slain nuclear scientist - 6 hours ago
-
USA: Tensions run high as duelling protests march through Raleigh - 6 hours ago
-
Indonesia: Lewotolo volcano erupts spewing ash into sky - 6 hours ago
-
France: Police use water cannon, protesters respond with fireworks as Paris demo turns violent - 6 hours ago
-
Anton and Rio Ferdinand on the John Terry fallout – BBC - 6 hours ago
-
France: Chaos hits Paris as protesters clash with police at anti-security bill demo - 6 hours ago
-
Unlikely Lines From A Blockbuster Movie | Mock The Week – BBC - 6 hours ago
Unlikely Lines From A Blockbuster Movie | Mock The Week – BBC
Subscribe and ðŸ”” to OFFICIAL BBC YouTube ðŸ‘‰ https://bit.ly/2IXqEIn
Stream original BBC programmes FIRST on BBC iPlayer ðŸ‘‰ https://bbc.in/2J18jYJ
The panellists tackle ‘Unlikely Lines From A Blockbuster Movie’ in this week’s Scenes We’d Like To See.
Dara O Briain and Hugh Dennis look back on world events from the last seven days in the company of guests Angela Barnes, Ed Gamble, Rhys James, Maisie Adam and Michael Odewale.
Mock The Week | Series 19 Episode 5 | BBC
#BBC #BBCMock The Week #BBCiPlayer
All our TV channels and S4C are available to watch live through BBC iPlayer, although some programmes may not be available to stream online due to rights. If you would like to read more on what types of programmes are available to watch live, check the ‘Are all programmes that are broadcast available on BBC iPlayer?’ FAQ ðŸ‘‰ https://bbc.in/2m8ks6v.