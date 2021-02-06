Unlikely Lines From A TV Detective Show | Mock The Week – BBC

Subscribe and 🔔 to OFFICIAL BBC YouTube 👉 https://bit.ly/2IXqEIn

Stream original BBC programmes FIRST on BBC iPlayer 👉 https://bbc.in/2J18jYJ

The panellists tackle ‘Unlikely Lines From A TV Detective Show’ in this week’s Scenes We’d Like To See.

Dara O Briain and Hugh Dennis look back on recent events with guests Tom Allen, Maff Brown, Ria Lina, Ed Byrne and Rhys James.

Mock The Week | Series 19 Episode 6 | BBC

#BBC #BBCMock The Week #BBCiPlayer

All our TV channels and S4C are available to watch live through BBC iPlayer, although some programmes may not be available to stream online due to rights. If you would like to read more on what types of programmes are available to watch live, check the ‘Are all programmes that are broadcast available on BBC iPlayer?’ FAQ 👉 https://bbc.in/2m8ks6v.