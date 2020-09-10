-
Trump admits to deliberately misleading US public over Covid-19, but will it matter? - 6 hours ago
-
USA: Trump’s former “fixer” Michael Cohen publishes memoir “Disloyal” - 6 hours ago
-
Covid-19 pandemic: Sweden’s very different approach - 6 hours ago
-
LIVE: Thousands of migrants left homeless after fire destroys Moria camp in Lesbos - 6 hours ago
-
UN’s ‘global ceasefire’ resolution falters - 6 hours ago
-
USA: Post-COVID “potentially life-threatening” syndrome could occur in children - 6 hours ago
-
Argentina police protest to demand better pay and conditions - 6 hours ago
-
COVID-19: Philippine schools struggle to educate poor children - 6 hours ago
-
AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial on hold over safety issue - 6 hours ago
-
Lebanon: Fire burns at Beirut port, a month after massive blasts - 7 hours ago
UN’s ‘global ceasefire’ resolution falters
The UN Security Council has heard from top UN officials on the state of the world’s conflict zones.
Despite a resolution in July calling for a “global ceasefire”, truces in the world’s conflicts have faltered and the lack of a coordinated international response has plunged countries like Yemen deeper into despair as the coronavirus pandemic took hold.
Al Jazeera’s Kristen Saloomey reports from the UN headquarters in New York City.
– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/
#UnitedNations #Guterres #Coronavirus