UN’s ‘global ceasefire’ resolution falters

The UN Security Council has heard from top UN officials on the state of the world’s conflict zones.

Despite a resolution in July calling for a “global ceasefire”, truces in the world’s conflicts have faltered and the lack of a coordinated international response has plunged countries like Yemen deeper into despair as the coronavirus pandemic took hold.

Al Jazeera’s Kristen Saloomey reports from the UN headquarters in New York City.

