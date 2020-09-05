Uruguay: Hundreds demand “truth and justice” for those gone missing under dictatorship

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Hundreds of people took to the streets of Montevideo on Friday demanding answers about the whereabouts of those who disappeared under the civic-military dictatorship of the 1970s and 1980s.

The mobilisation was called for by the Association of Mothers and Relatives of the Detained-Disappeared calls for “truth, justice and memory.”

The demonstrators marched with masks holding photos of their disappeared relatives and posters saying “neither forgetting nor forgiving” and “truth and justice”, among others.

The demonstration was motivated by the dissemination of the statements of retired colonel Gilberto Vazquez, gathered in the minutes of the 2006 Armed Forces Tribunal of Honor on August 27. Convicted of 28 murders, Vazquez confessed to having tortured and participated in acts that ended in the disappearance of detainees during the civic-military dictatorship.

The organisation believes that the information contained in the minutes of the Tribunal of Honour, together with further investigations, should shed light on the whereabouts of nearly 200 detainees who are still missing.

“These disappearances began under the dictatorship, but continue today, because they have been sheltered by the armed forces who were not required to give them up. They have the information, they have it in their files. These records, and every record that appears, reveal it,” said Elena Zaffaroni, who acts as spokesperson for the Association of Mothers and Relatives of the Disappeared.

