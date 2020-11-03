US author Brit Bennett on her novel ‘The Vanishing Half’ and the presidential election

What happens when you decide to become a new person? Author Brit Bennett explores questions of self-determination, identity and race in her latest book “The Vanishing Half”. This critically acclaimed novel follows twins Stella and Désirée Vignes as they pursue widely diverging paths; a journey that takes them from the segregated American South to coastal, cosmopolitan cities via the Midwest over five decades.

