US-brokered ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh fails | DW News

Armenia and Azerbaijan have accused each other of violating a new ceasefire intended to halt fighting over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region. The US-brokered truce was due to take effect a few hours ago. It was the third attempt to end the fighting – which broke out in the mountainous enclave four weeks ago. DW correspondent Julia Hahn has this report from the town of Barda in Azerbaijan, about 20 kilometers from the frontline.

