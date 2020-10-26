-
Can Wisconsin be the ‘tipping point’ in the 2020 US election? - 7 mins ago
-
Tensions rise ahead of Ivory Coast election - 8 mins ago
-
Boycotts over cartoons threaten French exports to Middle Eastern countries - 16 mins ago
-
Cameroon: Protest in Kumba after gunmen kill several children in school shooting - 36 mins ago
-
Pomp and caution as El Gouna Film Festival opens in Egypt - 37 mins ago
-
Colombia kills top ELN guerrilla commander - 37 mins ago
-
US-brokered ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh fails | DW News - 38 mins ago
-
An American Affair: Trump & the FBI - 43 mins ago
-
Egypt: Vote counting underway as first round of parliamentary elections concludes - 54 mins ago
-
USA: Hundreds join “Jews for Trump” car parade in NYC - about 1 hour ago
US-brokered ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh fails | DW News
Armenia and Azerbaijan have accused each other of violating a new ceasefire intended to halt fighting over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region. The US-brokered truce was due to take effect a few hours ago. It was the third attempt to end the fighting – which broke out in the mountainous enclave four weeks ago. DW correspondent Julia Hahn has this report from the town of Barda in Azerbaijan, about 20 kilometers from the frontline.
Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/user/deutschewelleenglish?sub_confirmation=1
For more news go to: http://www.dw.com/en/
Follow DW on social media:
►Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/deutschewellenews/
►Twitter: https://twitter.com/dwnews
►Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dwnews
Für Videos in deutscher Sprache besuchen Sie: https://www.youtube.com/channel/deutschewelle
#Armenia #Azerbaijan #NagornoKarabakh