US Capitol secured after pro-Trump supporters storm building to stop electoral count

The United States Congress has reconvened after it was thrown into chaos as pro-Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building, at the behest of the president.

Legislators were meeting to confirm incoming President Joe Biden’s win, when protesters fought police. One woman was reportedly shot and died.

Trump eventually told his supporters to go home but repeated baseless claims about winning the presidential election by a landslide.

Al Jazeera’s Patty Culhane reports from Washington, DC, the US.

