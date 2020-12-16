US-China trade deficit skyrockets | DW News

US President Trump is on his way out, and as his successor prepares to take over, experts are wondering what will remain of Trump’s policies. Especially the US’ trade with China. Central to Trump’s ‘America First’ approach were policies to reduce the US’s trade deficit with China. He introduced tariffs on 360 billion dollars worth of Chinese-made products. But that seems to have failed: In November, China’s global trade surplus skyrocketed to over 75 billion dollars, mostly due to strong exports to the US, which were up 46 percent on a year ago. The main reason for that: the coronavirus pandemic. With many Americans stuck at home, record amounts are being spent on a huge range of Chinese products. Meanwhile, American exports to China have only slightly improved. Agricultural products have sold well, but manufactured items have been badly hit by the pandemic.

