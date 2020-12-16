-
The cost of the pandemic on Europe’s economy - 3 hours ago
-
In Germany, ultra-Orthodox Jews start a new life far from home - 3 hours ago
-
Doha to host 2030 Asian Games, Riyadh 2034 edition - 3 hours ago
-
Belarus opposition wins rights prize, urges EU to be braver - 3 hours ago
-
US-China trade deficit skyrockets | DW News - 3 hours ago
-
Charlie Hebdo, Covid-19 Christmas and croaky frogs - 4 hours ago
-
UK: Piccadilly Circus desolate as London enters tier 3 COVID-19 restrictions - 4 hours ago
-
Migrants, refugees face harsh winter near Bosnia-Croatia border - 4 hours ago
-
Andrew Scott and Lin-Manuel Miranda’s balloon bromance | His Dark Materials – BBC - 4 hours ago
-
USA: Biden arrives to Atlanta for Senate runoff campaign - 4 hours ago
US-China trade deficit skyrockets | DW News
US President Trump is on his way out, and as his successor prepares to take over, experts are wondering what will remain of Trump’s policies. Especially the US’ trade with China. Central to Trump’s ‘America First’ approach were policies to reduce the US’s trade deficit with China. He introduced tariffs on 360 billion dollars worth of Chinese-made products. But that seems to have failed: In November, China’s global trade surplus skyrocketed to over 75 billion dollars, mostly due to strong exports to the US, which were up 46 percent on a year ago. The main reason for that: the coronavirus pandemic. With many Americans stuck at home, record amounts are being spent on a huge range of Chinese products. Meanwhile, American exports to China have only slightly improved. Agricultural products have sold well, but manufactured items have been badly hit by the pandemic.
Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/user/deutschewelleenglish?sub_confirmation=1
For more news go to: http://www.dw.com/en/
Follow DW on social media:
►Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/deutschewellenews/
►Twitter: https://twitter.com/dwnews
►Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dwnews
Für Videos in deutscher Sprache besuchen Sie: https://www.youtube.com/channel/deutschewelle