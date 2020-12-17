-
US Congress to grill OxyContin maker over opioid crisis
The owners of the company blamed for heightening the deadly opioid crisis in the United States are about to be questioned by a congressional committee.
The Sackler family owns Purdue Pharma, the maker of the highly addictive prescription painkiller OxyContin.
Last month, the company admitted some responsibility for the opioid epidemic raging across the US.
Al Jazeera’s John Hendren reports from Chicago.
