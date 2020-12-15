US: COVID-19 led to ‘largest exodus of health officials’

Health experts in the United States say the coronavirus pandemic has led to the largest exodus of senior public health officials in American history.

Some say they have been the target of political activists, conservative groups and anti-vaccination campaigners who have united around common goals.

Al Jazeera’s Victoria Gatenby reports.

