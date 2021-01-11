US Democrats move forward with second impeachment of President Trump | DW News

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Sunday that she was ready to begin the second impeachment proceedings against US President Donald Trump if his cabinet fails to remove him from office under the 25th Amendment. The Democratic lawmaker said that the House will try to pass legislation on Monday urging Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment and “declare the president incapable of executing the duties of his office.” If that fails — which is considered the most likely outcome — Pelosi said that the House would move ahead with impeachment proceedings, although she did not say when that would be. “In protecting our Constitution and our Democracy, we will act with urgency, because this President represents an imminent threat to both,” the House speaker said.

Trump, who is scheduled to leave office on January 20, has received sharp criticism following the violence in and around the US Capitol building on Wednesday. Trump has been accused of inciting the violence, by addressing a large rally on the National Mall in front of the US Capitol, saying he would join them when they “walk down to the Capitol” earlier that day. Since losing the Nov. 3 election, Trump has falsely claimed he was the victim of widespread fraud. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told American broadcaster CBS in an interview that will air Sunday that “the person that’s running the executive branch is a deranged, unhinged, dangerous president of the United States.” Trump was previously impeached under two articles: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress in regards to allegations that Trump sought to discredit then-Democratic candidate Joe Biden in the lead up to the 2020 US presidential election. The articles were written up in 2019 and the trial was held in January 2020.

The Republican-controlled Senate did not find him guilty of either article. A two-thirds majority is required for a conviction.

