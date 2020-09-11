-
Concussion substitutes: System in place at Club World Cup in Qatar - about 1 hour ago
-
Nigeria violence: Attacks devastate farms in northwest Nigeria - about 1 hour ago
-
Famous venues in London and Paris help out with COVID-19 testing - 2 hours ago
-
Famous venues in London and Paris help out with COVID-19 testing - 2 hours ago
-
US Democrats pave way for Biden relief plan without Republicans | DW News - 2 hours ago
-
State of Palestine: Villagers live in caves after Israel bans them from building homes - 2 hours ago
-
Unlikely Lines From A TV Detective Show | Mock The Week – BBC - 2 hours ago
-
Furry mechanic – raccoon found hiding from winter cold in car’s hood - 2 hours ago
-
Germany: Ain’t no party like an ‘Auto’ party! Drive-through carnival in NRW proves to be a hoot - 2 hours ago
-
Belgium: GSK plant in Wavre to produce 100m doses of Germany’s CureVac COVID vaccine - 2 hours ago