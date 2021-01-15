-
US downsizes its troops in Afghanistan to 2,500
The US military has met its goal of reducing the number of soldiers in Afghanistan to about 2,500 by Friday.
The incoming Biden administration will oversee the lowest military presence in the US’s longest war, but with uncertainty over peace talks, and an increase in violence, there are fears the move could further destabilise the country.
Al Jazeera’s Filio Kontrafouri reports from Kabul, Afghanistan.
