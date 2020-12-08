US election deadline: Final day for electors to resolve disputes and certify results

Today marks ‘safe harbor’ deadline day in the US, that-s when electors must settle legal disputes, ratify recounts and certify results from the November election.

This means that once states have rubbed- stamped their counts, there’s little chance for Donald Trump to continue making unsubstantiated claims, of voter fraud.

This takes Joe Biden one step closer to be confirmed as the 46th President of the United States.

