US elections: Trump says ‘looks like I’m immune’ to COVID-19
The US presidential campaign is set to gear up again this week, as President Donald Trump aggressively returns to the trail after his doctor declared him no longer a risk of coronavirus transmission.
In an interview aired on Fox News on Sunday, Trump said he no longer has COVID-19, adding it “looks like I’m immune” to the coronavirus. He did not say whether he had tested negative.
The statement comes a day after Trump’s physician, Dr Sean Conley, said the president had taken a test on Saturday showing he was no longer “a transmission risk to others”, and there was no longer evidence “of actively replicating virus”.
The White House at the time did not say whether Conley’s statement meant Trump had actually tested negative for the coronavirus.
