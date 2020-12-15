US electoral college: Joe Biden confirmed president-elect as States seal victory

Joe Biden’s victory in last month’s US presidential election is official — with states across the nation confirming their electoral college votes.

Mr Biden sealed his win with 306 votes to incumbent Donald Trump’s 232. Trump and some of his most ardent supporters still refuse to acknowledge defeat. But after the electoral college vote, several senior Republicans publicly urged their party to accept the election results. In a speech on Monday evening, Mr Biden offered his strongest criticism yet of President Trump – accusing him of an abuse of power. But in the end, Biden said, democracy prevailed.

Subscribe to our thematic channels:

NoComment: https://www.youtube.com/c/nocommenttv?sub_confirmation=1

Euronews Living: http://bit.ly/2sMsaDB

Knowledge: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronewsknowledge?sub_confirmation=1:

Follow us on all platforms and on all devices: https://www.euronews.com/follow-us

#EuronewsLive

#GoodMorningEurope