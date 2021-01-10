Share
US ends curbs on contacts with Taiwan in move expected to draw Beijing’s ire

8 hours ago

The United States is ending restrictions governing official contacts with Taiwan, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Saturday, a move hailed by Taipei as ending “decades of discrimination”.

