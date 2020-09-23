-
US: Experts warn catastrophic wildfires could be new normal
Dry conditions and record temperatures have caused wildfires to spread along the West Coast of the United States over the past couple of weeks.
The industrial-scale burning of fossil fuels has changed the planet, and fires are but one consequence.
Widespread fires create a negative feedback loop, speeding up climate change.
Scientists say catastrophes like the one we are seeing now may be the new normal.
Al Jazeera’s Rob Reynolds reports from the US state of Oregon.
