US: Hopes that Biden will put Delaware on the map

US President-Elect Joe Biden often talks about his working-class roots in Pennsylvania, but his political career was made representing the tiny state of Delaware.

His election to the highest office will make him the first president from Delaware, the first state to ratify the US constitution.

Al Jazeera’s Kristen Saloomey takes a closer look at the place the next president calls home.

