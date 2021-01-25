-
US House set to deliver Trump impeachment article to Senate
An article of impeachment will be handed over to the United States Senate later on Monday.
It accuses former president Donald Trump of inciting a riot which resulted in the storming of the US Capitol building.
The Senate will convene to decide on the rules of the trial, which is unique as it is the first time it involves a president who no longer holds office.
Al Jazeera’s Mike Hanna reports from Washington.
